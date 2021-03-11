ANGLETON — Residents ages 50 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination starting March 15, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced.
State health officials say about 5 million Texans are between the ages of 50 and 64, with a million of them already vaccinated.
More than 93 percent of COVID-19 related deaths have been residents aged 50 or older, with 20 percent among 50 and 64, state officials said.
Pearland residents made up 23 of the county’s 76 new cases Wednesday, according to the daily report.
Lake Jackson reported six new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and Alvin, Clute and West Columbia had four each. Freeport had two while Angleton, Sweeny, Danbury, Surfside, Richwood and Brazoria all had one new case.
Residents in their 30s were the most affected with 11 followed by 10 in their 40s, according to the county. Eight adolescents, six in their 50s, five each in their 20s and 60s, two children younger than 10 and residents older than 80 returned with a positive diagnosis, according to county data.
Wednesday’s count included 27 probable cases and 126 recoveries. Five more residents — a Pearland man in his 90s, a Lake Jackson man in his 50s, a Freeport man in his 70s, a West Columbia in his 50s and an Alvin man in his 80s — are reported dead from COVID-19 related causes.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
County officials have now reported 32,612 cases. Of those, 1,642 remain active, 29,911 have recovered, 344 have died and 715 were probables.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.