It was a typically light weekend day Saturday, as the COVID-19 report for Brazoria County came in with notably lower numbers.
The county government reported 20 new COVID cases, and nine of those come from tests that are at least two weeks old. There were 164 recoveries and six probable cases. The county now also has 150 fewer confirmed cases, down to a cumulative total of 1,354. There’s a total of 8,888 recoveries and 10,358 cases overall.
The last times Brazoria County had a day of fewer than 30 cases, it came on Sept. 21 and 22, when there were 24 and 27 cases, respectively.
According to the Saturday numbers, there were four cases each among those in their 20s and children younger than 10 years old. There were two cases each for people in their 30s and 70s, and one case each for the 40s and 80s-plus age groups.
There were five cases in Pearland, three each in Alvin and Angleton, two in Clute and one in Lake Jackson.
There were no new reports from local nursing and assisted-living facilities, according to county Public Information Officer Sharon Trower.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.