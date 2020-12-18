LAKE JACKSON — Hopes for the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra’s “A Chamber Music Christmas” concert fell apart following measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Brazosport Symphony Orchestra Council President Paula Matzke said in an email that on Dec. 12 the venue for the show, First Baptist Church Lake Jackson, suspended its in-person worship services through Jan. 6. Matzke said in light of that, and “out of respect for their congregation and staff and in the interest of safety for our musicians and patrons,” the concert needed to be postponed.
“Our musicians and conductor have invested a great deal of effort preparing for this concert,” Matzke said. “We are hopeful that we can celebrate a belated Christmas together during our next concert on (Jan. 30).”
Seat reservations made for the Dec. 19 show were already moved to the the Jan. 30 event. People who have reservations but who aren’t able to attend Jan. 30 should call The Center at 979-265-7661 during normal business hours.
Brazoria County reported 305 new COVID-19 cases Friday — the third day of case counts at 300 or more this week — and four deaths. The deceased include a man in his 30s from Manvel, a man in his 50s from Manvel, a man in his 60s from Angleton and a woman in her 80s from Hillcrest Village.
Included in the cases Friday are 164 recoveries, 36 probable cases and 21 that are from tests more than two weeks old. There are also three new cases in inmates at the Brazoria County jail.
Pearland once again led municipalities with 82 cases, followed by Angleton (41), Alvin (39), Lake Jackson (29), Manvel (15), Freeport (13) and Iowa Colony (10). There were nine cases in Brazoria, seven in West Columbia, four each in Clute and Richwood, three each in Danbury and Liverpool, two each in Bailey’s Prairie, Jones Creek and Oyster Creek, and one each in Damon, Rosharon, Surfside Beach and Sweeny.
For age groups, there were 51 cases among people in their 40s, 45 for people in their 30s, 41 among people in their 20s, 40 for residents in their 50s, 34 among people aged 10-19 years, 29 for people in their 60s, 16 among children 9 and younger, nine for people in their 70s and four cases among those 80 and older.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority recover.
