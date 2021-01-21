ANGLETON — While UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus has about 440 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on hand, they are not accepting appointments for first doses.
“The doses that we currently have are allocated to the patients who were rescheduled last week,” hospital spokeswoman Tonya Visor said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard of vaccine availability indicates none of the 500 doses allocated to the hospital are left, but the website indicates the data is based on facilities’ reporting information. The data for UTMB last was updated Sunday, the site indicates. None of the 1,500 doses allocated to CHI St. Luke’s in Lake Jackson are left as of Wednesday, the site indicates.
Brazoria County saw another day of slightly lower case numbers as officials reported 186 new cases and 199 recoveries Wednesday.
None of the cases came from tests administered more than two weeks ago, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
In keeping with the trends, the largest number of confirmed cases was reported among Pearland residents (50). Cases were also reported in Lake Jackson (15), Manvel and Sweeny (nine each), Angleton and Iowa Colony (seven each), Alvin, Brazoria and Freeport (five each), Clute (four), Hillcrest Village (two), and Danbury, Jones Creek and West Columbia (one each).
While not every municipality added a case to its tally, every age group did. The largest number was 24, reported among adolescents. There were 23 cases among those in their 40s, 18 among those in their 30s, 16 among those in their 20s, 12 among those in their 60s, 11 among those in their 50s, and seven among those in their 70s. Five cases among those in their 80s and among children rounded out the numbers on the county dashboard breakdown, which does not account for probable cases.
There were 65 probable cases included in Wednesday’s report — people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
None of the newest cases were linked to senior care facilities or the Brazoria County jail, Trower said in her email. There were no deaths announced Wednesday.
The most recent report bumps the county total over the 25,000 threshold, coming in at 25,091. Of that number, 4,324 cases are active and 1,245 are probable, while there have been 19,132 recoveries and 240 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
