ANGLETON — UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury is expecting its next allotment of Moderna vaccine next week for patients who could not be vaccinated the first go-around, spokeswoman Tonya Visor said.
“We are expecting our next shipment Wednesday,” Visor said. “Those doses are designated for the 445 patients who had to be rescheduled.”
A CHI St. Luke’s Health representative did not have a timetable on when the next delivery would arrive at its Lake Jackson hospital. When it does arrive, it will not be administered to new recipients.
“The next shipment we receive is currently labeled as the second dose for those already receiving first vaccinations,” CHI St. Luke’s spokeswoman Vanessa Astros said in a statement.
Despite the Texas Department of Health and Human Services’ vaccine tracker stating the Brazosport campus had 10 Moderna doses, Astros reported only one dose of vaccine is left until the next shipment.
The state tracker is also reporting Sweeny Community Hospital has 180 doses still available, which is not valid, representative Jasmine Flanagan said.
“Those were back in Dec. 26 or 28,” Flanagan said. “I don’t know why they are still showing that. We are still waiting on updates.”
UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury also has 180 vaccines listed on the map but those are reserved for patients who had their first doses, Visor said.
The state map says the vaccine availability is based on shipping information and reported directly by facilities.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta did not respond to phone calls or texts seeking comment on the vaccine situation.
Friday’s 234 reported COVID-19 cases in Brazoria County contributed to the fourth straight day of more than 20,000 new cases statewide, according to the Texas Department of Health Services.
Texas has averaged 18,519 cases over the last seven days, according to state data.
The novel coronavirus also claimed one of its youngest victims in the county — an Alvin woman in her 30s, spokeswomen Sharon Trower said via email. The woman is the fifth Brazoria County fatality in that age range;
Pearland led Friday’s count with 48 residents testing positive, followed by 15 Lake Jackson residents, 11 from Freeport and 10 from Angleton. Eight from Clute, seven from Manvel, four each from West Columbia, Iowa Colony, Richwood and Sweeny, three from Danbury, two each from Holiday Lakes and Surfside and one resident of Brazoria, Bailey’s Prairie, Bonney and Liverpool also came back with a positive diagnosis.
Residents in their 40s were the most affected among age groups accounting for 31 cases, followed by 28 in their 20s, 20 in their 50s, 14 adolescents and 13 in their 30s. Nine children younger than 10, eight people in their 60s and four residents in their 70s also reported positive.
State data also reports 343 hospital beds and 17 ICU beds are available in Trauma Area R and the hospitalization rate for patients is 19.47 percent in the region that includes Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton and Orange counties.
Of Friday’s new cases, three were from tests administered more than two weeks ago and 104 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
County officials also reported 203 residents recovered.
With the addition of Friday’s numbers, Brazoria County reached 24,248 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 4,572 are active and 1,192 are probable. There have been 18,252 recoveries and 232 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
