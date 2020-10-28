CLUTE — An 18-year-old Bay City man was shot in the abdomen twice by another man during an argument, according to Clute police.
Officers responded at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday when a caller reported a shooting in the 200 block of Dixie Drive, according to a police news release.
Numerous witnesses identified the suspect who had left the scene, but no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, as of Wednesday afternoon, Chief James Fitch said.
The victim was flown to Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and was in surgery this morning, the release states.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the department at 979-265-6194.
