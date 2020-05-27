ANGLETON — Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta is hopeful test results from nursing homes across the county bring good news.
“We should see the results in the next day or two,” Sebesta said. “I hope for few or no positive cases.”
A Windsong Care Center added to the county’s nursing home infection total with a positive test returned Tuesday, one of 10 announced by the county. Pearland residents were women in their 30s, 60s and 40s and a man in his 50s were among the new infections.
The Pearland facility has had 58 residents contract the new coronavirus, one of whom died. The employee became the eighth Windsong worker to test positive, according to county officials.
Alvin had four new cases among its residents, including a boy and girl in their teens, a boy younger than 10 and a woman in her 20s.
A Lake Jackson woman in her 20s and a Manvel man in his 30s also tested positive for COVID-19.
The county was free of positive cases inside the area’s Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons for the fourth consecutive day. Sebesta wouldn’t say if that meant the virus was in containment.
“With the lack of communication with TDCJ, there is no indication,” Sebesta said. “I don’t know how much testing they are doing. I have no clue what happens beyond those walls.”
County officials reported 17 people had recovered from COVID-19 symptoms.
The county now has 853 positive cases with 387 remaining active and 447 who recovered. Seven people are classified as probable cases and 12 people have died from COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
