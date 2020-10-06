LAKE JACKSON — A standard form used to declare emergencies within Lake Jackson has caused confusion about whether the mayor will issue seemingly irrelevant orders, like limiting transportation and controlling the sale of alcohol, weapons and ammunition.
This is one of two documents the city always files in disaster situations, City Manager Modesto Mundo said. One is a declaration of disaster and the other is a letter to the governor asking him to declare a state of disaster and issue related directives, pursuant to the Texas Government Code.
The letter from Mayor Bob Sipple to Gov. Greg Abbott asks Abbott to “issue appropriate directives to deal with the emergency,” then lists all the potential directives, including control of public and private transportation, control of the movement of persons, establishment of curfews and control of the sale, transportation and use of alcoholic beverages, weapons and ammunition.
The city shared this letter for transparency, not because it plans to issue any of these orders, Mundo said. The forms allow the city to suspend statutes that could interfere with disaster mitigation efforts, he said, but the mayor would have to order any directives.
He has heard there is confusion about residents assuming all the directives will be issued, he said.
“That’s just not true,” Mundo said.
The only two orders Sipple has issued instituted Stage 4 water conservation measured and edited those rules to allow car washes to operate for four-hour blocks instead of two-hour blocks, Mundo said.
FICTION: Lake Jackson plans to use all directives listed in a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott, including limiting the sale of ammunition.
FACT: The letter is standard in emergency situations and does not mean the mayor will issue any of the orders, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
