There are almost 100 active COVID-19 cases at a Brazoria County nursing facility that haven’t yet to come up in regular reports from county government.
Those statistics came from new state data released this week after an order from the state Attorney General’s Office.
The state’s statistics, which only run through July 17, show 89 active cases among residents of the Medical Resort at Pearland, along with one resident recovery, three resident deaths and 97 cumulative resident cases.
“We report when we have the lab results that are sent in to us,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “If we have not been notified, or if they have not sent that to us, we cannot report it.”
The Medical Resort at Pearland is one of 13 nursing facilities listed for Brazoria County. Together, they account for — through July 17 — 42 active worker cases, 84 workers recovered, 150 active resident cases, 55 resident recoveries, 11 resident deaths and 225 cumulative resident cases.
Windsong Care in Pearland notably reported 55 of the resident recoveries and eight deaths.
Of the 24 county assisted living facilities, there were 10 active worker cases, 18 worker recoveries, 10 active resident cases, two resident deaths and 12 cumulative resident cases.
Daily case count ONCE again at triple digits
In general, Friday was a most unlucky 13 as the day marked the 13th consecutive day of reported COVID-19 cases in Brazoria County finishing at a number larger than 100.
No deaths were reported Friday.
There were 120 new cases, pushing the cumulative case total for the county to 5,668, cumulative confirmed at 2,960, cumulative recovered at 2,645 and cumulative dead at 42.
New infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
While Pearland’s numbers continue to rank among the highest in the county, other municipalities also are showing significant case results.
Angleton had 23 cases Friday, Pearland had 20, Lake Jackson posted 18, Alvin and Freeport both had 12, Brazoria reported nine, Clute had six, Richwood had five. There were three for Manvel, Sweeny and West Columbia, and there was one case each for Holiday Lakes, Jones Creek, Liverpool and Sandy Point.
Among the age groups, the most COVID cases Friday came from those in their 40s, who reported 25 new cases. There were 22 among those in their 20s, 21 among those in their 30s, 20 among those in their 50s, 10 for people 60-69, eight for those 10-19, six for people nine and younger along with those 70 and older, and one person 80 or older.
Sebesta said one nursing facility — Oak Village Healthcare in Lake Jackson — reported one new case from an employee and another new case from a resident.
The county jail had no new cases to report, Sebesta said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
