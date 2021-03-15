ANGLETON — Brazoria County is down nearly 20 percent in daily COVID counts since last year, according to county data.
Since March 7, county officials tallied 80.4 average new cases, down from the 95.9 mark from March 1st to the 6th, according to county data.
The county is also recording a 9.9 positive test rate for residents and averages 29.4 cases for every 100,000 residents, according to COVID Act Now.
Comparatively, Galveston County adds 25 new cases per 100,000 residents and has a 10.9 positive test rate, according to COVID Act Now.
Pearland residents represented a third of Sunday’s 51 reported cases with 17 new positives, according to county data.
Four Angleton residents, three each from Alvin, Lake Jackson, Freeport and Brazoria, two from Clute and a resident from Iowa Colony and Surfside also tested positive.
Seven patients were their 60s, six each were residents in their 20s, 30s and children younger than 10, five each were adolescents and people in their 40s and 50s and one was older than 80, according to county data.
Sunday’s count included 10 probable cases, according to county data.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
No recoveries were reported Sunday.
County officials have now reported 32,911 with 1,595 remaining active, 30,284 recovered, 349 deaths and 683 probables.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
