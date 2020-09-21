Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy...scattered thunderstorms this evening, becoming more widespread overnight. Low 77F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy...scattered thunderstorms this evening, becoming more widespread overnight. Low 77F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.