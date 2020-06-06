ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials will not release any new COVID-19 case information Saturday, but will update Sunday with numbers for both days.
Computers and phones will be down today due to a power grid upgrade for the county’s data systems, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in a written statement. The COVID-19 call center will not be able to receive calls while the work is being done, though it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Trower said.
“We’ve already put this upgrade off a couple of times and we are critical on having to get it done,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
FREEPORT POLICE DEPT. EMPLOYEE TESTS POSITIVE
A 22-year-old Freeport Police Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the city’s first worker to contract the disease, City Manager Tim Kelty announced in a news release Friday evening.
The affected man has been in self-quaratine for several days while awating the results of his coronavirus test, the release states. He had minimal contact with other city workers, according to the release.
“I am proud of how diligent city staff has been in maintaining safety protocols throughout this situation,” Kelty said in the release. “But despite that, we have our first employee at the city to test positive. The city is engaging our emergency management team and a local physician advisor to ensure swift contact tracing. We encourage employees who have any concerns about exposure to be screened. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officer and his family for a speedy recovery.”
The city in its statement encouraged residents to remember the role everyone plays in helping to reduce the spread of this disease. That includes frequent hand-washing, wearing masks and practicing social distancing, according to the release.
NO MORE INMATES
Starting Monday, Brazoria County’s COVID-19 dashboard will no longer include inmate information, Trower said in another statement.
“The lack of communication on positive COVID-19 inmate case status by (the Texas Department of Criminal Justice) has caused inmate status’ to remain stagnant on the county’s dashboard,” Trower said.
Sebesta described the lack of communication from TDCJ “frustrating.”
“This is not the wardens that are at the prisons or any of their staff — those folks are great,” Sebesta said. “It’s been the upper management and the communications people from TDCJ that have been very frustrating to deal with.”
As much as Sebesta would like to be able to accurately report the number of cases at each prison unit and how many inmates have recovered, because TDCJ is not communicating that information to county officials, “they need to shoulder that responsibility of communicating with the public,” he said.
TDCJ has created its own inmate case tracking tool, and numbers reflecting the inmates will be removed from the county dashboard Monday. Inmate cases will not be tracked going forward, Trower said in the statement.
With the removal of inmate numbers from the county dashboard, the total number of cases should drop by about 260, Sebesta said. Statistics including gender should become more balanced, and the percent of recoveries will be much better, he said.
LATEST NUMBERS
Friday’s update showed 23 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazoria County residents — 22 confirmed, and one probable case — an Alvin man in his 50s.
“We had a very large number of cases today,” Sebesta said. “It may well be a Memorial Day bump. I think we have peaked; I just I hate to see another spike coming up.”
Over the next week, he hopes case numbers return to the single digits, he said.
The one confirmed Alvin case reported Friday is a woman in her 40s. In Manvel, confirmed cases include a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s and two boys under 10 years old. Pearland’s cases include a man and woman both in their 20s, three men in their 30s, a man and woman both in their 40s, a man and two women in their 50s, and a woman and two men in their 60s. A Pearland man between 10 and 19 was also reported to have tested positive for COVID-19. Three confirmed cases were reported in Clute: a man and woman in their 30s, and a girl under 10.
Sebesta did not know whether there were any connections between confirmed and probable cases, or between newly confirmed and previously confirmed cases, he said. As of Friday, 54 individuals between the ages of 0 and 19 have been diagnosed with the virus. The majority have recovered, but 15 cases remain active according to county data.
County officials do not know of any daycare facilities that have been involved, Sebesta said.
“I hate that anyone gets this virus, whether they’re three weeks old or 90 years old,” he said. “We hate to see that anyone coming in contact with this.”
Officials also reported the recoveries of three individuals Friday, but added one more death to the tally: a man 80 or older who was a resident of the Windsong Care Center in Pearland. He was among the new cases announced Thursday.
“We hate to see anybody that passes away from complications from this disease, and each time we have one, I hope that it’s our last one,” Sebesta said.
A Friday news release from Cecil Barcelo Jr., administrator of the Tuscany Village nursing home in Pearland, states the facility began another round of COVID-19 testing Friday morning and should receive those results Monday.
Thus far, 246 tests have been done at Tuscany Village, 242 of them negative. One staff member has tested positive, Barcelo said.
“She is well, without symptoms, and is anxious to return,” he said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
MASK GIVEAWAY
Victory Community Church in Angleton will help residents protect against the spread of the virus by giving away free masks to anyone who wants one.
The giveaway is by drive-thru from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church, 744 E. Henderson Road.
Visit everythingvictory.org for information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.