Brazoria County reported 129 new cases Friday, the same as it did two days prior.
On its fourth day of reporting daily case numbers in the 115 to 130 range, hospitalizations and the number of people getting tested are slightly declining.
This is no reason to relax, CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport CEO Al Guevara said.
“This is a bad disease and it’s just very difficult, and we’re hopeful that this is a good sign that it’s at least stable,” Guevara said.
Brazoria County announced 129 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the same number as two days earlier. Two of those cases are in Angleton’s Cypress Woods Care Center residents, and another is in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The county had three times the number of new cases than recoveries Friday with 42 of the latter announced.
The numbers are staying “stubborn,” Guevara said, adding that he won’t relax for a very long time, but will breathe a bit easier when daily numbers get below 50 or so.
Testing has decreased significantly at Community Health Network while the percentage of positive results continues to rise, Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said.
The network performed 75 total tests at all of its sites Thursday, she said. On some of its busiest days, the network did more than 200 tests, Pabst said.
“We’re seeing that across the nation too,” she said. “People just seem to be reluctant to get tested.”
But the positive results continue to come back, with almost half of some day’s tests coming back positive for the virus, she said.
It’s possible some people feel sick, but just figure they’ll get over it so there’s no need to get tested, Pabst said.
“It’s really gone down; it’s really interesting,” she said. “As we’re getting into the fall, we still anticipate the numbers to go back up.”
Over the past week to 10 days, the Lake Jackson hospital has become slightly less busy, Guevara said.
“We’re OK, it’s kind of steady but not in any way over capacity or overwhelmed,” he said.
Alvin had the most new cases with 24 Friday, while Pearland and Angleton trailed with 21 new cases in each city. Other double-digit new case numbers include 11 in Lake Jackson and 10 in Freeport.
Manvel had seven new cases, Richwood and Brazoria each had six, West Columbia and Bailey’s Prairie each had five, Iowa Colony and Clute each had three, Sweeny and Holiday Lakes each had two and Liverpool had one.
The most affected age group Friday was people in their 40s with 26 new cases, then people in their 20s with 23 new cases. For people aged 10 to 19 and in their 30s, there were 19 new cases in each age group, the data shows.
There were 14 newly announced cases in people in their 60s, 11 in people younger than 10, 10 in people in their 50s, four in people in their 70s and one person 80 or older.
It appears that the younger population is being exposed and infected at a higher rate than older people, Guevara said, but they are not as severely impacted as older people with chronic health problems would be. Young people should still try to avoid the disease, though, he said.
“Not every young person is going to do well with this disease … and then young people are contagious. They can spread it to people who are vulnerable,” Guevara said.
Two of the 129 cases Friday were probable, meaning they are in people exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and linked to someone else who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
To date there have been 7,173 cases in Brazoria County, of which 3,779 are confirmed and active. There have been 3,309 recovered, 27 probable cases and 58 people die.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.