Despite the recent increase in new COVID-19 cases, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta feels like they still have a handle on the situation, he said.
“It’s not out of control, but it’s still not a good sign,” Sebesta said. “Hospital capacity is still available, the cases are just trending largely upward.”
Brazoria County has reported more than 30 new cases for four out of the last five days. Before Friday, there had been one day with with more than 30 cases.
That was with 38 cases May 17, when 33 cases were linked to a Pearland nursing home.
Pearland recorded more than 40 percent of Tuesday’s 31 newly reported cases.
Three women in their 30s, two men in their 20s and their 30s each, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 40s, man in her 60s, a girl teenager and a boy and girl younger than 10 were Pearland residents announced to have tested positive Tuesday afternoon.
In Alvin, women in their 60s, 50s and two in their 30s and men in her 50s and 30s were reported positive for COVID-19.
Alvin boys in their teens and younger than 10 also reported as probable cases.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and usually in the same household as others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
An Iowa Colony man in his 50s, an Iowa Colony woman in her 40s, a Sweeny woman in her 40s, a Manvel male teenager were also reported to have tested positive.
Others reported to have tested positive include an Angleton man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s, a Freeport teenage boy, a Freeport boy younger than 10 and a Freeport woman in her 20s.
The county also reported 15 recoveries Tuesday.
Brazoria County has now recorded 970 residents with COVID-19 with 273 classified as active, 651 recovered and 33 probable. Thirteen infected people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
