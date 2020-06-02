With the inclusion of 20 recoveries, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta was pleased by the county’s passing of 500 patients who had ride themselves of the novel coronavirus.
“I love recoveries,” Sebesta said. “I want everyone exposed to this to recover.”
The county maintained its recent trend of new infections in the low double digits by reporting a dozen new positive cases Tuesday.
Pearland men over 80, in their 60s and 40s were announced positive, according to county data. Three Pearland women in their 30s were positive cases announced Tuesday. Lone Pearland women in their 50s and 40s also were reported, county officials said.
In the southern part of the county, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s in Lake Jackson, an Angleton woman in her 20s and a Freeport man in his 30s were announced as positives.
The Lake Jackson man is listed as a probable case, according to county officials.
No patients inside or associated with prisons or nursing homes were announced as positive Tuesday afternoon.
Brazoria County has had 941 cases of COVID-19 with 410 confirmed cases, 10 probable cases, and 497 recoveries. Twelve people with the virus have died.
