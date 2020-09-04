ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials reported the highest number of new cases in more than a month, adding 161 active cases of COVID-19 to the county dashboard Friday, as it caught up from two days of computer problems that likely kept the daily reports artificially low.
County Judge Matt Sebesta believes the total of new infections has been caught up, he said. The number reported Friday was 72 cases higher than the 89 reported Thursday, but Sebesta cautions people not to read much into either of those.
“We need to look at things over a week or so average at a time to see what the trends are,” he said.
Pearland led the municipality numbers with 67 new cases — more than double Thursday’s number. The second-highest number of cases was reported for Angleton (17), followed by Alvin (14), Manvel (13), Lake Jackson (12), Freeport (11) and Clute (10).
Among the smaller cities, five new cases were reported in Iowa Colony, with another four each in Brazoria and Jones Creek. West Columbia, Liverpool, Danbury and Brookside Village each saw one new case.
The highest number of new cases by age group was among people in their 40s (42), followed by people in their 30s (32), people in their 20s (29), and people in their 50s (23). Twelve new cases were reported among people in their 60s, and 10 cases were reported for adolescents under the age of 20. Seven new cases were found in children under 10, four were in people in their 70s, and two people in their 80s rounded out the county’s Friday update.
None of the cases were linked to nursing homes or senior living facilities, local prison units or the county jail, Sebesta said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Officials also reported 245 recoveries Friday.
“There was a change in the way that recoveries are counted several weeks ago and I think we’re seeing that kick in,” Sebesta said. “I’m hoping to continue to see solid recovery numbers.”
Friday’s additions bring the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county to 8,798. Of those, 2,735 remain active while 5,956 are classified as recovered. There are 25 cases considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus. To date, there have been 73 fatalities.
“Any day that we report a death makes the day even worse,” Sebesta said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
