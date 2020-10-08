Coastal residents should be alert tonight as Hurricane Delta brings in possible tropical storm-force winds and a storm surge of up to 3 1/2 feet.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Texas coast west of San Luis Pass to Sargent, according to the National Weather Service's 4 p.m. update.
“It will start going up at 7 p.m. tonight, and if the models are correct, they will peak overnight around 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. with 3 1/2 of water and remain that way till Friday evening,” National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Lichter said. “There will be a period of showers and thunderstorms.”
Lichter said coastal winds could reach near 30 to 40 mph at their worst in Brazoria County. Inland areas should largely be unaffected by the storm, he said.
"It will probably be similar to what we had in Laura," Litcher said. "It might be a little worse because of the loss of the beaches."
Officials project Category 3 storm to strengthen as it reaches landfall, projected to happen east of Lake Charles, around 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Lichter said.
Weather officials also predict the county will likely experience scattered showers and thunderstorms.
County beaches closed to vehicular traffic at 5 p.m. today.
