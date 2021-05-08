Weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocations by the Texas Department of State Health Services are now a thing of the past.
The department will fill vaccine orders from providers as they come in, shipping doses from the state pharmacy or placing an order with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This is a big step in vaccine distribution,” Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services at the Department of State Health Services, said in a statement. “The ability to ship vaccine to pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and other providers as they need it will go a long way to making sure it is available when and where Texans want to be vaccinated.”
A number of factors went into the decision, including the supply of vaccine doses, reticence to get the vaccine by some people and unwillingness to get the second dose by others.
Brazoria County Health Director Cathy Sbrusch was unavailable for comment Friday on how the change would affect the county’s vaccination efforts goring forward.
Brazoria County had 144,360 people, or 38.6 percent of residents, with at least their first vaccine dose by Thursday, and 111,435 people, or 29.8 percent, who are fully vaccinated.
The opening of children for vaccination, however, provides a new front to take on the virus. The Department of State Health Services, in advance of the anticipated approval of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children, is asking pediatric health care providers to register with the state COVID vaccine program in order to distribute and administer the doses as quickly as possible following approval.
Pediatric providers looking to participate in the program need to go to EnrollTexasIZ.dshs.texas.gov.
There were 62 new COVID cases announced Friday in Brazoria County, according to the daily report. There were also 57 recoveries and 31 probable cases. Nine of the new cases come from tests that are more than two weeks old.
Eight cases were in Pearland, five each in Lake Jackson and Manvel, four in Brazoria, three each in Alvin and Iowa Colony, and one each in Angleton, Clute and Freeport.
There were 11 cases among people aged 10-19 years, five cases each among people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, three cases among people in their 50s and two cases among people in their 60s.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
