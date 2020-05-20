Six Pearland residents were among 10 people announced to test positive for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.
No Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates were included in the 10 new cases, according to county data.
The Pearland residents included women in their 60s, 30s and 40s, a teenage girl, a girl younger than 10 and a man in his 50s.
Two Alvin women — one in her 20s and one in her 70s — a Manvel man in his 40s and an Angleton man in his 30s also tested positive, according to county data.
The county also reported 12 people to have recovered from COVID-19.
The county now has 805 residents to test positive for the virus with 381 of them remaining active and 407 recovered. Six were probable cases and 11 have died, according to county numbers.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
