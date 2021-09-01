SWEENY — Sweeny High School will be closed to in-person learning for the rest of the week, officials announced Wednesday afternoon.
“As of today, Sweeny ISD has 76 test-confirmed COVID-19 cases,” Superintendent Tory Hill said via email. “Of these cases, 22 are at Sweeny Elementary, nine are at Sweeny Junior High, 42 are at Sweeny High School and three are non-campus staff.”
Under the district’s safety plan, the percentage threshold of COVID-19 cases for closing a campus is 5 percent. With 577 students in face-to-face instruction on the campus, the high school’s percentage is about 7.28 percent.
High school students will be able to pick up Chromebooks and hotspots for remote learning from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday in the high school bus lane, and free meals will be provided for students from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday and Friday, Hill said.
Closing the campus and canceling all high school student practices, rehearsals, games and events will allow the custodial staff to deep clean the campus, Hill said in his email. Teachers and staff will report to work as normal, and the junior high and elementary school will remain open, he said.
Sweeny High School will reopen Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday.
