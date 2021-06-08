ANGLETON — Two people have been detained in connection with a person being shot as they sat in their car at an Angleton intersection, authorities said.
No information has been released on the person shot or the two men being questioned. The shooting victim went by helicopter Tuesday evening to a Houston hospital, and their condition wasn’t known at 9 p.m.
No charges had been filed against the men being questioned.
“We had a call for shots fired just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Wilkins and Downing streets,” Angleton Police Sgt. Ernest DeLosSantos said. “A witness saw the suspect vehicle, gave a description and direction of travel which allowed our officers to stop the vehicle and detain two men who were in the car.”
Police closed the intersection for more than an hour as they investigated the shooting and while medical personnel attended to the victim.
Those responsible for the shooting will likely face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DeLosSantos said, and investigators believe it to be an isolated incident.
“It’s possibly gang-related,” he said. “We do not believe there is a danger to the general public.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.