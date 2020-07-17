A Pearland woman is the latest Brazoria County death attributed to COVID-19, according to statistics released late Friday afternoon by the Brazoria County Health Department, making hers the 10th virus-related death in the county in July.
There were 132 new cases reported. Of those, three people are hospitalized. The vast majority of new cases came from Pearland, with Angleton and Alvin coming in a distant second and third.
The daily case count is significantly less than any of the previous three days — which saw newly reported infections of 190, 160 and 184 — but still would have been a record high 10 days ago.
Overall, the county has reported 3,803 total cases, of which 2,102 are confirmed. There have been 1,653 recoveries and 27 deaths in Brazoria County since the beginning of the pandemic. Presently, there are also 21 probable cases of COVID-19 infection locally.
Numbers aren’t looking much better statewide — there were 174 more deaths announced by the state Friday, which is a daily record, up from 129 on Thursday and 110 on Wednesday. It’s the fourth day in the last two weeks with deaths in triple digits, and the third consecutive day with deaths topping 100.
There have been 543 COVID-related fatalities in Texas since Monday.
The state positive test rate also hit 17.43 percent, which is 0.55 percent higher than Thursday. Hospitalizations are at a new high of 10,632, an increase of 175 from the day before.
The state’s overall total — 307,572 reported cases — includes almost 5,000 new cases previously not counted because of a backlog in the San Antonio Metro Health District.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.