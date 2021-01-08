As COVID-19 cases among the general public rose over the past several weeks, new cases continue to affect schools.
Brazosport ISD reported Thursday it had 41 active COVD cases among students and 35 among staff, for 76 overall. The most are connected to Brazoswood High School, which shows 22 cases — 13 students and nine staff.
“These cases were over holiday break,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. “So, students or staff have not been in close contact and required to quarantine from these cases. Seventy-six out of 13,300 (staff and students) is a half of 1 percent. We will continue to monitor closely.
“What we have learned through this is that COVID numbers decrease when students are in school regularly. We will continue to be diligent in our prevention and mitigation measures and do everything we can to keep our students and staff safe.”
There are seven cases at Lake Jackson Intermediate School and six at Madge Griffith Elementary School. A.P. Beutel Elementary, Grady Rasco Middle and Clute Intermediate schools each had five cases, while Freeport Elementary School had four.
Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy showed three cases, as did Bess Brannen Elementary School and the non-campus staff. There were two cases each among Freeport, O.M. Roberts and Vasco elementary schools, and two cases each for R. O’Hara Lanier Middle and Brazosport High schools.
Elisabet Ney Pre-Kindergarten and T.W. Ogg Elementary School had one case each.
Sweeny ISD showed 16 active cases, evenly split between students and staff. There are seven cases at the elementary school, two at the junior high and one at the high school. One non-campus staff member is also infected.
Updated numbers are not available for all districts as they just returned this week from Christmas break.
The last posted Danbury ISD report on its COVID cases was Dec. 18. Angleton ISD’s last posted report was Dec. 11. The state government released its last report on district-level COVID cases Dec. 20.
For the public in general, Brazoria County reported four COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, with 284 new COVID cases, 225 recoveries, 97 probable and two transferred out of the county. Ten cases are from tests more than two weeks old.
The four people who died were a Clute man in his 50s, a Pearland man in his 80s, an Angleton woman in her 90s and a Pearland woman in her 90s.
Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pearland reported one new resident case.
The most cases from a municipality were once again in Pearland, which had 88. There were 24 cases in Alvin, 20 in Manvel, 12 in Angleton, 11 in Lake Jackson, seven in Iowa Colony, five in Clute, four each in Freeport and West Columbia, two each in Bonney, Liverpool and Sweeny, and one each in Bailey’s Prairie, Brazoria, Damon, Danbury, Guy and Liverpool.
Most of the cases, by age group, split more or less evenly across people aged 20 to 59. There were 35 cases among people in their 50s, 34 among people in their 40s, 32 among people in their 30s and 30 for people in their 20s.
Among people aged 10 to 19 there were 19 cases, 18 for people in their 60s, seven among children aged nine years and younger, and six cases each for people in their 70s and 80 or older.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
