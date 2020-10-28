ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials saw the highest COVID-19 daily total in more than a month with 70 newly reported cases.
Twenty six cases were from tests administered more than two weeks ago.
Pearland, the county leader in cases with 3,611 to date, had 33 cases in the city, followed by Angleton with 10. Freeport had four cases while Brazoria had two. One report each came out of Sweeny, Alvin, Sweeny, Lake Jackson, Richwood, West Columbia, Danbury, Liverpool, Surfside and Holiday Lakes, according to the county dashboard.
The small community of Guy had its first COVID report since the county started tallying them in mid-March, the dashboard read.
“This is right on the border and it’s right in Brazoria County,” county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said. “There is not many, but it falls right there on the county line.”
Of the highest total since Sept. 25, 11 were in the 20s and 10 were adolescents and in their 50s, according to the dashboard. Nine patients were in their 40s, eight in their 30s, three each in their 60s, 70s and older than 80, respectively, and two were younger than 10.
Two Pearland women, one in her 60s and one in her 80s died from COVID-19 related causes, Trower said in an email.
Wednesday’s count included one employee at The Colonnades at Reflection Bay skilled nursing facility in Pearland and seven county jail inmates.
The county’s 34.84 cases per 1,000 people remains higher than the state’s average at 30.66 cases, according to Texas Health and Human Services.
Eleven cases were considered probable. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the virus.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
With Wednesday’s report, 11,403 residents have been reported to have contracted COVID-19 with and 677 cases, a percentage of about 5.94, remain active. Twenty-five cases are considered probable. The vast majority of people, 10,546 or 92.48 percent have recovered, and there have been 155 fatalities, or 1.36 percent of people with reported cases have died.
The Texas death rate is about two percent, according to state data.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
