FREEPORT — Andrew Young died around 6 p.m. Friday after being shot in the head during an argument, authorities said.
Young and Coty Kelly were believed to have shot each other after an argument over a woman, Police Chief Ray Garivey said.
The shooting, during which Kelly was shot in the arm, occurred in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street on Sept. 8.
“(His death is) going to be related to the gunshot from the injury he sustained from being shot in the head,” Garivey said.
From a search warrant that was issued for Kelly’s home where the altercation took place, Garivey said authorities recovered stolen weapons, mainly two guns.
Additionally, Kelly has been charged with two cases of theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance that includes ecstasy pills, Garivey said.
“Now that the victim at the hospital has passed away, the attorneys requested all the evidence that the case be forwarded to a grand jury,” Garivey said. “To be reviewed by a grand jury for possible additional charges.”
He was arrested under those three warrants, Garivey said. Kelly was booked into the Brazoria County jail Sept. 11, according to online records.
Kelly remains in the jail in lieu of more than $370,000 in bonds, including two bonds for unrelated offenses.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.