ANGLETON — An updated list of COVID-19 vaccine hubs announced by the Texas Department of State Health Services found Brazoria County missing again.
The state agency announced on Facebook this weekend that 260 vaccine providers, including 79 vaccination hubs, will receive 333,650 COVID-19 vaccine first doses this week.
State officials had revealed Jan. 11 that 28 hubs would open with 58,825 vaccine doses that week, with 38,300 split statewide between other health care providers.
Harris County added additional hubs at UT-Health Houston, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Health Department, Harris County Public Health and Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center.
All Phase 1A and 1B people can receive vaccines at all these sites, regardless of where they live. People are asked to visit the online registration link of a hub near them to sign up.
Brazoria County reported its lowest case report of 2021, with just 127 people receiving a positive diagnosis.
Pearland led Sunday’s report with 40 residents testing positive, followed by 12 from Lake Jackson, 11 from Manvel and 10 from Alvin. Seven Iowa Colony residents, six from Angleton, two each from Freeport and Brazoria and one each from West Columbia and Sweeny also came back with a positive diagnosis.
Residents in their 20s were the most affected among age groups, accounting for 24 cases, followed by 14 each of people in their 30s and 40s, 13 adolescents and 12 in their 60s. Six children younger than 10, two 80 or older and a resident in their 70s also reported positive.
Of Sunday’s new cases, 35 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
There were no recoveries announced, which is standard for Sunday updates.
With the addition of Saturday’s numbers, Brazoria County reached 24,567 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 4,666 are active and 1,222 are probable. There have been 18,447 recoveries and 232 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.