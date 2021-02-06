When the next round of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Texas for distribution next week, under the expanded plan announced by the White House and numerous retail pharmacies, it will be possible to sign up for a vaccination appointment through the H-E-B website.
The ubiquitous Texas grocer set up the process at vaccine.heb.com/scheduler. Availability of appointment slots can change hour-to-hour, however, as is the case with every other vaccine provider in the state.
Other retailers have also launched web pages in anticipation of the arrival of vaccines — the CVS page is at is.gd/cvscovid, and the Walmart page is at is.gd/walmartcovid.
Just short of 24,500 Brazoria County residents received their first COVID vaccine shot as of Wednesday, according to the latest available numbers from Covid Act Now. That equates to around 6.3 percent of the county population. Roughly 2 percent, or around 7,600 people, received their second shot by Wednesday.
Friday marked the third consecutive day of multiple county COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the number to 18 people over that time. The four people in Friday’s report were an Alvin woman in her 30s, a Clute woman in her 60s, an Alvin man in his 70s and a West Columbia woman in her 90s.
There were 153 new COVID cases reported and 302 recoveries, 53 probable cases and one transferred out of the county. Three of the 153 new cases were from tests that are more than two weeks old. Among the new cases were two residents and one employee of Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pearland, and one resident at Sweeny House nursing home.
The most cases Friday came from Pearland, which had 27, followed by 11 each in Alvin and Lake Jackson, and 10 each in Angleton and Manvel. There were six cases in Freeport, four in Brazoria, three each in Clute, Iowa Colony, Liverpool and Sweeny, two each in Brookside Village, Holiday Lakes and West Columbia, and one each in Danbury, Richwood and Surfside Beach.
People aged 10-19 years had the most cases (22), followed by people in their 40s (21). There were 13 cases each among people in their 20s and 50s, 12 cases among people in their 30s, 11 cases among people in their 60s, three cases each for people in their 70s and those 80 and older, and two cases among children aged nine years and younger.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.