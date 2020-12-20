ANGLETON — Saturday’s COVID report was the first to announce fewer than 100 new cases after 19 straight days in triple figures in which the county average more than 180 new cases each day.
Brazoria County's report of 96 Saturday marks the lowest total since Nov. 30, according to county data.
Pearland led Saturday’s count with 48 residents catching the illness. Eight Alvin residents, seven from Lake Jackson, five from Mancel, four from Clute, two from Iowa Colony and Brazoria each and one each from Freeport, Bonney and Richwood also tested positive for the virus.
Residents in their 30s were the most affected among age groups, accounting for 20 cases, followed by 19 people in their 40s and 10 in their 20s. Nine in their 50s, eight in their 60s, five in their 70s, four children younger than 10 and two older than 80 also joined the case count.
Recoveries outnumbered the additional cases with 119 who have been cleared of COVID-19.
Of Saturday’s new cases, 22 were from tests administered more than two weeks ago and 15 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
With the addition of Saturday's numbers, Brazoria County has had 17,686 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 2,843 are active and 818 are probable. There have been 13,835 recoveries and 190 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
