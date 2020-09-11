Brazoria County reported a record-high number of new COVID-19 infections Friday, topping 200 cases for the first time while adding two people to the death toll.
The county reported 202 new cases Friday, with the majority of the cases, 124, in Pearland. The previous record was 191 cases July 28.
“I think the health department just received a lot of results in today, there wasn’t any other reason or explanation for the high number of cases today,” county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
She does not know exactly when all of the tests were administered, she said.
A woman in her 40s from Pearland and a man in his 70s from Angleton were the most recent Brazoria County fatalities from COVID-19, Trower said.
Nursing home residents or employees accounted for three of the 202 cases, or less than 2 percent. Those included a resident of Cypress Woods Care Center in Angleton and two employees of Woodlake Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clute, Trower said.
The age groups 20s, 30s and 40s each had more than 40 people to test positive. There were 42 people each in their 20s and 30s and 41 people in their 40s reported as new cases, the county dashboard shows.
Those numbers are followed by people in their 50s with 30 new cases, people in their 60s and 10 to 19 each had 14 new cases, people in their 70s (9), children younger than 10 (6) and people 80 or older with four.
The county also reported 80 recoveries Friday.
Along with Pearland’s heavy concentration, Manvel came in next for most new cases with 19. Angleton followed with 14, Iowa Colony had 11 and Lake Jackson had 10. West Columbia and Alvin had four new cases each, Freeport and Richwood each had three, Sweeny, Brazoria, Jones Creek and Oyster Creek had two each and Clute and Brookside Village each had one, the dashboard shows.
The county is now up to 9,503 total COVID-19 cases. Of those, 2,112 remain active and 7,289 are considered recovered, while 78 people have died and 24 cases are considered probable.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
