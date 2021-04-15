New cases and recoveries are again nearly breaking even as Brazoria County continues to see the effects of lower numbers of new cases from the past few weeks.
The county reported 68 new cases and 69 recoveries Wednesday, including 21 probable and six cases from tests administered more than two weeks ago.
Fourteen of the cases are Pearland residents and Alvin added 12 more. Iowa Colony saw five confirmed cases, Manvel has three cases, Danbury, Liverpool and Sweeny each had two new cases and Angleton added one.
Two deaths were reported Tuesday — an Angleton woman in her 70s and a Lake Jackson woman in her 60s.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Brazoria County’s total numbers since the start of the pandemic sits at 34,980 cases with 1,149 active, 32,977 recovered and 401 deaths.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
