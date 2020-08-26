Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall late tonight or early Thursday morning close to the border of Louisiana and Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center’s Tuesday evening predictions. If the storm follows this projected path, Brazoria County should escape the worst — but officials urge that residents prepare just in case.
“We’ve been through different storms in the past,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “People just need to remain calm — but be prepared.”
Hurricane Laura is expected to move in and out Wednesday night and Thursday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Lichter said.
“This will not be a Harvey,” he said. “Laura is not stalling.”
If landfall occurs near the state border, wind will be the main concern for Brazoria County, along with storm surge along the coast, Lichter said. An isolated tornado is possible but rainfall should not be problematic, he said.
There may be some localized flooding, “but we’re talking nothing like previous events,” Lichter said.
Laura is expected to turn north Wednesday evening, and the sooner that happens, the better for Brazoria County, Lichter said.
As Wednesday progresses, meteorologists will have a better idea of what to expect, Lichter said.
“In general, the weather’s gonna be quiet tonight, quiet tomorrow morning,” he said Tuesday. “There may be a little increase in the wind but the weather will not begin deteriorating until around or shortly after sunset, and the worst of it will be during the overnight hours Wednesday night through Thursday morning.”
Tuesday morning, Sebesta issued a voluntary evacuation order for low-lying coastal communities outside the protection levee.
“Anyone that feels uncomfortable, I would certainly encourage them — if their stress level is such that they don’t feel comfortable, they are always welcome to evacuate,” Sebesta said.
If the National Weather Service gives cause for Brazoria County to issue any further evacuation advisories, they certainly will do so, he said.
“I certainly think if anybody has any concerns and is worried, they should definitely — for their own peace of mind — leave,” Surfside Beach Mayor Larry Davison said. “Any worries or fears ... They would have less if they weren’t down here during the storm.”
Surfside Beach officials have been preparing for the storm by removing port-a-cans, trash and debris from the beaches and placing materials in front of road entrances to protect the streets from possible storm surge, Davison said. A storm surge of three to five feet isn’t a problem, but four to six feet leads to some major road coverages, he said.
Surfside and county beaches are closed to vehicular traffic until further notice.
All local school districts have also decided to close ahead of the storm, according to district statements.
Brazosport, Angleton, Sweeny and Columbia-Brazoria ISDs are closed through Thursday and all virtual classes have been canceled, according to district statements. Danbury will remain closed through Friday. Columbia-Brazoria ISD will announce plans for Friday no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
Alvin Community College and Brazosport College have both canceled classes through Thursday, including hybrid, remote and online courses, officials said.
Local industry leaders are preparing for the worst — making plans that, as of Tuesday, did not involve evacuating or fully shutting down.
“We have already told our non-operational-essential employees to vacate the site, though there aren’t more than a few, as with COVID-19 most of those people are already working from home,” said Cindy Suggs, manager of community and government relations for BASF. “And we are also preparing to have hurricane ride-out crews onsite, should we need them.”
BASF was not planning a shutdown scenario, Suggs said.
Port Freeport is taking the necessary steps to secure port facilities, which they are closely monitoring, Public Affairs Manager Lauren McCormick said.
“We’re encouraging the public to visit our website, and for further information, they can call our emergency information number at 979-373-5900,” McCormick said.
Freeport LNG’s plan as of Tuesday was to maintain operations, Corporate Communications Director Heather Browne said, and they would adjust the plan according to necessity, she said.
Pending Wednesday’s weather outcomes, MEGlobal and Chevron Phillips Chemical plan to maintain normal operations as well.
There will be potential adjustments to MEGlobal shift schedules Wednesday, Public Affairs Manager Trish Thompson said.
“Regardless, we’re going to work to make sure that everybody stays safe and that everything continues to run well,” Thompson said.
Chevron Phillips’s standard policy is to not discuss operational specifics, but their first priority is the safety of their personnel, communities and facilities, Community Relations Liaison Wendy Irwin said.
“We have established protocols for responsibly and safely securing and shutting down facilities when the situation warrants,” Irwin said. “These plans are designed to minimize environmental concerns, ensure that our communities are safe and preserve plant infrastructure.”
The Velasco Drainage District is getting ready for Laura’s landfall by preparing equipment, stations and workers for overnight stay, and making sure that their families and personal belongings are safe.
“We have people in Angleton, Wild Peach, Clute, Lake Jackson, Freeport … but each family unit is different, and some have decided that they’re going to hunker down in place, and some have decided to send their families off,” Velasco Drainage District Superintendent Chris Gallion said. “We just ensure that whatever they do, they have a plan in place, so that everyone remains safe and we can go into hurricane mode, providing drainage protection around-the-clock.”
Outfall stations were checked Sunday, and a few had obstructions in them that were cleared, Gallion said.
“We are also getting sandbags that we staged at 2004 and 332, in case of a riverine type of event, an event involving the flooding of Brazos river, as it flooded in Harvey,” he said.
The district’s three largest stations have backup fuel as needed, and district fieldworkers will begin manning their stations Wednesday afternoon, Gallion said. The tidal gate was lowered at 6 p.m. Sunday, and it won’t reopen until Laura passes, he said.
