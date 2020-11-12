ANGLETON — Along with case numbers spiking across Texas, Brazoria County officials reported the highest total of daily COVID-19 cases since Sept. 12.
The county reported 105 cases Wednesday, including six from tests administered from more than two weeks ago and 26 probable. It is the first report of 100 or more cases since Sept. 25 and the highest number since Sept. 12, according to county data.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta was aware of the statewide spike but does not know exactly what contributes the county’s trend upward.
“There are a lot of speculation on why, from Halloween activity to the election, but who knows,” Sebesta said. “We are nine, 10 months into this and people have to be careful.”
Sebesta added he “does not anticipate” adding additional restrictions unless the governor’s office does so.
“We haven’t had county orders in place since April and we are under state mandates,” he said. “I think everyone is COVID wary and there’s been news on a promising vaccine and people need to keep their guard.”
The Austin-American Statesman reported Wednesday evening that state officials claimed Brazoria County officials “lumped” 260 probable cases into Tuesday’s report, causing a higher-than-accurate state number report. Sebesta was not aware of the reported problem.
“Unless they were inputting a total number in and missed a total number,” Sebesta said. “But our numbers, no. This is news to me.”
The county reported 75 cases Tuesday, including 16 probable, while the state has 37 cases reported for Brazoria County from that day, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services dashboard.
Sebesta was “pretty sure” it was a state input error unrelated to the county.
Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to phone calls for comment Wednesday evening.
Of Wednesday’s 105 local cases, 23 came from Pearland, followed by Angleton with 10. There were eight in Alvin, seven in Brazoria, five in Danbury, four each in Lake Jackson and Freeport, three each in Clute, Manvel and Richwood, two each in Bailey’s Prairie and Bonney and one each in Hillcrest Village, Brookside Village, Sweeny and West Columbia.
Seventeen of the cases were among those in their 20s, while there were 14 cases each among those in their teens and 60s, 11 cases for people in their 50s, nine among people in their 40s, seven for those in their 30s, five among children aged nine and younger, and two who were in their 70s.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Each infected Brazoria County resident is infecting 1.28 other people on average, according to COVID Act Now data.
The infection rate bottomed out Sept. 27 at 0.75 before spiking. Data shows the highest rate was at 1.7 at the beginning of the pandemic reporting March 15.
There were also 63 recoveries reported Wednesday.
According to county Public Information Officer Sharon Trower, there were two cases involving residents at Pearland’s Colonnades at Reflection Bay.
Overall, the county has reported 11,962 COVID-19 cases, 10,921 recoveries, 158 fatalities and 63 probable since mid-March.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the virus. The Department of State Health Services recently changed the definition of a probable case to include antigen tests that provide “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection without regard to symptoms or close contact with another case, officials said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
