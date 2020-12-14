ANGLETON — The UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury campus is slated to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week with health care workers receiving first dibs, hospital spokeswoman Tonya Visor said.
The recently developed vaccine will be prioritized for health care workers in the field and will not be available for public distribution as of Monday evening, Visor said.
“We could not get them (this week) but we anticipate receiving them the week of the 21st,” Visor said. “These are for tier-one hospital workers in the hospital. Those who daily are in the mix of COVID.”
Visor added future shipments will address the needs of first responders.
First tier healthcare workers also include emergency medical services providers, home healthcare workers and long-term care facility employees.
State officials allocated 224,250 doses of vaccine to be shipped to 110 providers throughout Texas by the end of the week, according to the Department of State Health Services.
The first round began with 19,500 doses at four sites delivered Monday and 75,075 to 19 sites set for Tuesday, according to the department.
Each approved facility received at least 975 doses, state officials said in a statement.
Visor was unaware of how many vaccines could be coming to the UTMB campus.
CHI St. Luke’s spokeswoman Vanessa Astros said the Brazosport campus had not been informed if they would receive the vaccine for the first or second rounds.
The announcement comes after Brazoria County officials reported an additional 145 COVID-19 cases Monday.
Of Monday’s new cases, two were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, one was transferred out of county jurisdiction, and 25 were considered probable.
Pearland led Monday’s count of confirmed cases with 43 residents testing positive, followed by Alvin and Manvel with 19 each. Seven Angleton residents, six from Lake Jackson, five each from Brazoria and Freeport, three each from West Columbia and Richwood and two each from Liverpool, Clute, Iowa Colony, Danbury and Bailey’s Prairie also tested positive for the virus.
Residents in their 20s were the most affected amongst age groups accounting for 24 cases, followed by 22 each in their 30s and 40s, 20 adolescents and 11 each in their 50s and 60s. Six children younger than 10, three 80 or older and one in their 70s were also reported positive for the virus.
Recoveries outnumbered the additional cases Monday with 154 recoveries reported. This follows the county not reporting any recoveries Sunday, which is typical.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
With the addition of Monday’s numbers, Brazoria County has had 16,405 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 2,424 are active and 651 are probable. There have been 13,150 recoveries and 180 fatalities.
The new infections announced daily are from tests usually taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Schools shift online due to outbreaks
Following COVID-19 cases found among students and staff, West Brazos Junior High and Sweeny Elementary School will transition to online learning for the remainder of the semester.
“We had a rise in positives in our students,” Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Steven Galloway said. “We have a little over 10 staff members and many others quarantining and about 80 quarantined students. We are just going to try to get this past us.”
Seven confirmed cases at Sweeny Elementary School resulted in Superintendent Tory Hill also announcing the campus closure Monday evening.
“Due to the number of Sweeny Elementary staff who must isolate or quarantine due to COVID, Sweeny Elementary School will be unable to operate effectively with in-person learning for the remainder of this week,” Hill said in a statement.
Sweeny Junior High had already moved online for the rest of the semester.
Both schools will engage in virtual learning from Tuesday through Thursday and return after the holiday break.
For additional information for Columbia-Brazoria families, call 979-799-1730.
Fairgrounds open for COVID testing
Community Health Network announced Monday that COVID-19 testing will be free to residents beginning Thursday.
The Brazoria County Fairgrounds at 901 S. Downing St., Angleton, will host a testing sites for residents with no deductible, copay or cost necessary, a news release said.
All patients must require a prescreening and virtual appointment before taking the test, the release states.
The site is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to a news release.
Visit my.chn.org or call 281-954-4850 for prescreening and additional information.
