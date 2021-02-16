ANGLETON — With power out across large areas of Brazoria County during a period of historically cold temperatures, phone service failed across the networks of major providers.
The drop in phone service also wreaked havoc with 911 lines. Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman was in a weather-related conference call early Tuesday afternoon when he checked in with county dispatch about the emergency phone service issues.
“At the same time, our 911 lines are down, but all of our other lines are up, and everyone’s lines are being forwarded to us, and our dispatch is working continuously,” Stallman said.
Stallman was there on-site with county dispatch, which is operating at such a high volume that simply walking in the room is enough to give you anxiety, he said.
“Obviously, we don’t know exactly what the cause is of the lines of the other agencies going down, but we are certainly taking all of their calls, and it’s incredible. They’re also getting a lot of calls about water lines — a lot of people’s water lines are busting. Our county’s experiencing a lot of problems right now, for sure.”
Local police departments posted alternative numbers for non-emergencies. For Lake Jackson, that number is 979-482-1129; for Clute, it is 979-316-3788; for Angleton, it is 979-799-5751; and for Freeport, call 979-230-8089.
Attempts to get in touch with local Red Cross workers, for the people who need help, is also a problem. Attempts to call the number for the Red Cross in Angleton, which is serviced by Verizon, were unsuccessful. A recorded message from Verizon simply said the number can’t be reached.
The number for the Greater Houston Red Cross, which handles Brazoria County, suggests people in need because of the extreme cold and its effects should call 211 or 311 in order to find what community options are open.
The first number is a statewide anonymous social service hotline. The 311 number is similar but meant for residents of Metro Houston.
