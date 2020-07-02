For the third time in a week, Brazoria County has broken its daily COVID-19 case record by reporting 106 cases Thursday.
“It may not be the last record we set,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “Folks need to get better about mask-wearing and social distancing because it looks like we aren’t coming down from this yet.”
The county leader in positive cases, Pearland accounted for more than a third of Thursday’s case count with 38.
Alvin reported the second most with 17 cases.
Lake Jackson also added another 10 residents to its spike in positive results out of four women in their 30s, women in their 40s and 60s, a girl younger than 10, a teenage boy and a man in his 60s. The city now has 77 active, confirmed cases and four considered probable.
Probable cases are in people who are symptomatic and connected to a confirmed case of COVID-19, usually by living in the same household.
Angleton also reported nine residents to have tested positive — three women in their 20s, two men in their 20s, a teenage boy and girl, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s. Angleton has 92 active, confirmed cases and five probable.
Manvel had seven residents report positive in two men in their 50s, two women in their 30s, women in their 20s and 70s and a man in his 40s.
Freeport added men in their 40s and 50s, women in their 30s and 40s, a boy younger than 10 and a teenage boy.
Liverpool reported its daily highest with four residents testing positive, according to county data. Residents included men in their 20s, 30s and 50s and a woman in her 20s.
Other residents included an Iowa Colony woman in her 30s, a West Columbia man and woman in their 30s, a Brookside Village boy younger than 10, a Danbury man in his 20s, Damon men in their 30s and 50s, a Clute teenage boy, a Clute man in his 20s, a Clute woman in her 40s, Sweeny women in their 20s and 40s, a Richwood woman in her 20s, a Brazoria woman in her 20s and a Brazoria man in his 60s.
One of those cases was probable, according to county data.
The county also passed 1,000 recoveries by announcing another 48 residents considered recovered. Brazoria County now has 1,046 recoveries overall.
None of Thursday's patients were nursing home related or local prison employees, Sebesta said.
There are 908 active cases, with 17 deceased and 36 probable. There have been 2,008 cases reported by the county since the start of the pandemic.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
