ANGLETON — Angleton High School instituted a brief precautionary lockdown Friday morning after a tip was called in about a threat on campus.
Students stayed in classrooms and the bells were suspended while the district police department investigated the threat, Angleton ISD Public Relations Director Hanna Chalmers said.
“The tip was investigated very quickly and found not to be a threat,” Chalmers said. “At no point were any students and staff in danger.”
The lockdown was lifted and all students and staff members are safe, Chalmers said.
Chalmers has not said the nature of the tip or who called it in.
