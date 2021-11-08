ANGLETON — A driver reportedly involved in a pair of collisions is charged with a second-degree felony after the second left a 77-year-old woman dead, police said.
The collisions happened about 11 a.m. Sunday, according to information released Monday morning by Angleton police.
Aaron Decrane, 28, is charged with manslaughter and remained in the Angleton jail Monday in lieu of a $250,000 bond, Angleton Police Sgt. Ernesto DeLosSantos said.
Police initially received a call about a reckless driver in the area of North Loop 274 and West Mulberry Street at 10:58 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. A second call followed saying a vehicle matching the description given by the first caller hit another vehicle and continued driving eastbound on Mulberry Street, DeLosSantos Said.
Before arriving at the reported hit and run, officers en route found a major crash at 1800 block of East Mulberry street, DeLosSantos said. A Blue Ford F-350 involved in that collision matched the vehicle description from the two earlier calls, he said.
The F350 had significant damage to the front end and appeared to have rear-ended a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by 77-year-old Carolyn Thomas, which had significant damage to the back end, De Los Santos said.
“Officers reported that Thomas was trapped in the vehicle and was not responsive and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” he said.
Witnesses identified Decrane as the F-350's driver, police said. Results from a blood draw warrant are rending, DeLosSantos said.
The Angleton Police Department Investigation Bureau and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the investigation, DeLosSantos said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
