ANGLETON — Danbury ISD amended its COVID-19 protocol regarding close contacts, according to an announcement from the district.
“We only changed the Close Contact section to mirror the new TEA/CDC guidelines,” Superintendent Nancy Sandlin said via email Monday.
The CDC amended its guidance as of Dec. 2 to allow two shorter options for the stay-at-home period, the revised district protocol states. Under the amended CDC guidance, those not experiencing symptoms can return on day 10 after close contact exposure without testing, or on day seven after close contact exposure and a negative test result, the protocol states.
CDC also advises that critical infrastructure services including schools may allow asymptomatic close contact staff members to continue working when necessary to preserve school operations — an option that should be used in limited circumstances, the protocol states.
Under such guidance, the revised Danbury ISD protocol states the stay-at-home period can be 10 days after the last close contact with daily monitoring and appropriate precautions taken through day 14; seven days after the last close contact after receiving a negative test result if tested at least five days after the last close contact, with daily monitoring and appropriate precautions; or 14 days after the last close contact.
“For staff who are necessary to preserve school operations, school systems can choose not to require any stay-at-home period, so long as the affected staff continue to monitor themselves daily for symptoms and take appropriate precautions through day 14, and schools can consider the use of rapid tests for these individuals,” the district protocol states.
The district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday, in an eighth-grader who is attending school in person, bumping the district total to 10 active cases, of which seven are students and three are staff members, according to the district breakdown.
Of the 128 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Brazoria County officials Monday, one was among Danbury residents, according to the county dashboard.
The greatest number of active cases among municipalities was 43 in Pearland. Angleton had 14 cases, Alvin had 12, and Lake Jackson had 10. Single-digit numbers were reported for Manvel (six), Clute (three), West Columbia and Richwood (two each), and Brazoria, Iowa Colony, Freeport, Sweeny and Danbury (one each).
Every age group saw at least one new active case added to the county dashboard totals, with the greatest number, 24, reported among people in their 30s. Seventeen cases were reported among people in their 20s and in their 40s, followed by 12 cases among those in their 50s, nine among those in their 60s, six children and six adolescents, and five cases among those in their 70s. A West Columbia man in his 80s rounded out the new active cases in Monday’s report.
While four cases were transferred out of county jurisdiction, officials also reported 31 probable cases and 143 recoveries.
None of the cases were linked to nursing homes or to the county jail, Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said.
“There were no deaths today,” she said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county. None of Monday’s cases were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, Trower said.
Including the new numbers, there have been 15,317 cases of COVID-19 reported among residents of Brazoria County since the middle of March. Of those, 2,221 cases are active and 524 cases are considered probable, meaning those people are linked to somebody who has tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. There have been 12,395 recoveries and 177 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
