ANGLETON — The 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Brazoria County officials Friday afternoon is the second-highest daily number since the first two cases were reported on March 14.
Since the 38 cases announced May 17 included many nursing home cases, Friday's high number of announced new infections and 13th death could indicate COVID-19's presence in the county has increased, officials said.
“I think the one day we had a higher number was the day that we had a bunch of nursing home cases that hit all on that day,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Officials reported the death of another Pearland resident. The person was not a nursing home resident, Sebesta said.
In northern Brazoria County, Pearland’s new cases included a girl younger than 10 and a woman younger than 20, three women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, two women in their 40s, and a woman in her 50s. Pearland’s new cases also included a man under 20, a man in his 20s, three men in their 30s and a man in his 40s.
In Iowa Colony, a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s were reported in the county data, and a Manvel man in his 30s was included in the new case count.
The county reported four more people in Alvin contracted the virus: a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 20s. Angleton’s single case is a woman in her 20s, while Liverpool’s new cases included a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s.
West of the Brazos, two women — one in her 20s and one in her 40s — were included in Friday’s report, as was a man in his 40s. All are residents of West Columbia.
A Clute man in his 30s was reported confirmed Friday; so were a Freeport woman in her 30s and a Freeport man in his 40s.
Brazoria County officials also reported four probable cases on Friday: a Pearland man in his 50s, an Alvin woman in her 30s, a Danbury woman in her 40s and a Danbury woman in her 20s.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Data from county officials also listed a Manvel man in his 30s on Friday, but indicated that he has recovered.
Sebesta believes Friday could represent the most geographically spread out announcement of cases across the county, he said.
"This is probably the most widespread reporting that we’ve had," Sebesta said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services indicates that statewide, Brazoria County has the 18th highest number of confirmed cases as of Friday afternoon, not including the number of COVID-19 cases in local prison units.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(1) entry
Didn’t the 38 cases reported on May 17 include prisoners? If so, the most recent count would be the highest count ever in Brazoria County.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.