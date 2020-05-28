Brazoria County is investigating a spike in novel coronavirus cases among teenagers and children, but have not established any link between the young people, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Ten county residents 19 and younger have tested positive in the last week, according to data compiled by the Brazoria County Health Department, with nine of those cases in Alvin. One of the 10, a boy 9 or younger, has recovered.
Two of those cases were reported Thursday afternoon when the county announced its highest daily case total since May 17. Nine other cases were connected to nursing homes, Sebesta said.
Three Windsong Care Center residents and one employee tested positive Thursday as did one five Laurel Court employees.
A Terrell Unit inmate in his 60s was the first case inside Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons in four days, according to county data.
The county also announced five people recovered from the symptoms of the virus, Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said.
Brazoria County now has 882 total reported cases of COVID-19 with 406 active, 459 deemed recovered and five considered probable. A dozen residents have died of complications with the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.