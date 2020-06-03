With an increase in protesting, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta hopes attending residents will take a safe stance against the spread of COVID-19.
“Anytime while we are in this pandemic without masks and social distancing, it can be spread,” Sebesta said.
The recommendation comes as the county surpassed 500 recoveries Tuesday.
County officials said 20 people recovered from COVID-19 symptoms, following another 26 announced Monday.
Like Monday, the county announced 12 new cases Tuesday. Since Friday, the county has averaged 11.8 positive case announcements a day, according to county data.
Pearland was the most affected city in Tuesday’s count. Since the first locally reported case, Pearland has accounted for 39.4 percent of reported cases in the county.
Men older than 80, in their 60s and 40s were Pearland residents announced as positive, according to county data.
Three Pearland women in their 30 and one in her 50s and one in her 40s also tested positive, the county announced.
A man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s in Lake Jackson, an Angleton woman in her 20s and a Freeport man in his 30s were announced as positives.
The Lake Jackson man is recorded as a probable case, according to county officials.
No patients inside or associated with prisons or nursing homes were announced as positive, Tuesday afternoon.
“There were no twists today,” Sebesta said.
Brazoria County has had 941 cases of COVID-19 with 405 active cases, seven probable cases and 517 recoveries. Twelve people with the virus have died.
Donations immediately needed for local seniors
Several items are immediately needed in order to provide support to homebound seniors throughout Brazoria County, Angleton Senior Commission Chairwoman Judy Shaefer said.
“We need inexpensive cleaning products, small bottles of water, coffee, soup, Boost Oatmeal, canned milk, non-refrigerated juice, canned meats, and non-perishable snacks,” Shaefer said. “We could also greatly benefit from any monetary donations.”
The monetary donations will go toward perishable items and any other specific requests, ActionS Director Breah Knape said. ActionS is packing boxes for senior citizens throughout the county, she said.
“Also any non-perishable food items would be greatly appreciated,” Knape said.
Seniors are giving ActionS a list of items they need, Shaefer said.
“We want to help facilitate the distribution of those items throughout the county,” Shaefer said.
If someone requests something specific, they will have the money to do that, Shaefer said.
“Let’s say one of these ladies need Poise pads and you don’t know what brands they use, that’s what the money is for, perishable and specialty stuff,” she said.
Food donations can be brought to the Angleton Recreation Center at 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton.
Monetary donation can be sent to ActionS at 1524 E. Mulberry St., Suite 135, Angleton.
