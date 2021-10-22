ALVIN — Law enforcement hopes a sketch of the man suspected of abducting and sexually assaulting an Alvin High School student will provide information about him.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office released the sketch and photos of the vehicle in which the incidents took place Tuesday afternoon.
The man is described as white or Hispanic in his early to mid-30s, 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8 with a medium build. He has short brown or black hair and brown or black eyes, according to the sheriff’s office news release. At the time of the abduction, the man wore a blue, short- sleeved T-shirt with a short sleeved flannel over it and light-colored blue jeans; her also has full tattooed foreman sleeve on his left arm, the release states.
The girl, whose age wasn’t released, said the man identified himself as being with law enforcement and convinced her to get into his car between 4 and 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Cleveland Street in Alvin, the release states. He then took her to the Chocolate Bayou boat ramp off Highway 35 and sexually assaulted her, the sheriff’s office said.
The man dropped off the girl at her home about 7 p.m., after which the family called law enforcement.
“We urge the community to call in to Crime Stoppers with any information you have that could help this case,” sheriff’s office spokesman Anthony Hurse said. “We do not want this suspect to hurt any other children, and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Alvin ISD Police Department and Alvin PD are partnering together to solve this case. We want to get this suspect off the streets.”
The car seen in surveillance footage is described as a late model Chevy Malibu 2015 body style, the press release states.
Anyone with information, even the smallest detail — especially if it includes the man’s description or he has been seen in your area — is urged to call Brazoria County Crime Stoppers 1-800-460-2222 or the sheriff’s office at 979-864-2392.
