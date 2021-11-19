An Angleton Junior High School student went by LifeFlight helicopter to a Houston hospital after being hit by a car outside the school this afternoon, Angleton ISD confirmed.

“Angleton Police are working the accident, and Angleton ISD Police are assisting as needed,” the district said in a statement.

A vehicle hit the boy at Dowling Street and Henderson Road as classes were being dismissed, the district said. The extent of the boy's injuries weren't immediately known.

Neither Angleton police nor the school district would release any additional information about the student of driver involved as they continued to investigate.

Dakota Perry is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0149.

