There’s an awkward age a child reaches when they rebel against the idea of daycare but are too young to stay home alone. For a lot of working parents, this can become quite an issue during the summertime. As important as it is for kids to participate in activities that are safe and keep their bodies and minds active during their time off from school, it’s almost equally as important for those activities to be fun things they enjoy doing.
My mom hit the jackpot 11 years ago when she was looking for the same thing for my little brother and me. Christ Lutheran Church, known by many as the “pumpkin patch church,” offered the perfect balance of fun, enrichment and safety she was searching for. That’s when we started going to Camp Hope every summer.
Camp Hope is not your average vacation Bible school. For kids ages 4 to 12, Christ Lutheran offers full days of learning songs, playing games, making crafts, eating snacks and learning about Christ. Campers spend a full day with children of their same age group and are led by teens ages 14 and older, who serve as camp staff.
Our overall mission is to learn to love one another as God loves us and teach that to the campers. I would say that so far, we’ve been successful.
I was 7 years old the first time I went to Camp Hope, and I haven’t skipped a year since then. Even now, at 18, I still anticipate the month of July all year. Eighteen-year-old me has just as great a time working at Camp Hope as 7-year-old me did as a camper.
Whatever age I am, I know I can always expect to spend a few weeks of my summer doing things I completely love. As a kid attending camp, I was able to participate in activities I truly enjoyed, like singing and making crafts. As a teenager, I am incredibly passionate about spending time with and teaching children, and Camp Hope has given me the opportunity to do that for years.
I am blessed to be serving as camp manager this year, which is something I’ve been looking forward to doing since I was first old enough to be on staff. This year’s edition of Camp Hope is extra special because it’s our first time back after a year off because of COVID-19. I strongly encourage any and all parents looking for childcare this July to look into registering their children for Camp Hope. I also strongly encourage any teenagers with a passion for working with kids to submit a staff application to Christ Lutheran Church.
Camp Hope will be running for the next two weeks — July 19 and July 26 — from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every weekday. To register kids ages 4 to 12, call the church office at 979-297-2013 or go online to christlutheran-lj.org. If you are a teen 14 or older and are interested in becoming a staff member, contact Mia Mintz at 979-264-7196.
