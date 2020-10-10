Brazoria County reported two more coronavirus cases Saturday in Pearland and Angleton nursing homes, while state data shows 83 active cases within assisted living or nursing home residents in the county.
Saturday’s cases include one resident of Pearland's The Colonnades and one resident of Angleton's Cypress Woods Care Center, a statement from Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said.
The reported number of active assisted living facility and nursing home resident cases in the state Saturday was 2,145, according to Texas Health and Human Services data. Active nursing facility residents’ cases amounted to 1,883, and active assisted living facilities residents’ cases amounted to 262.
As of Sept. 25, the latest updated state-provided data said that there were 83 active assisted living facility and nursing home resident cases in Brazoria County. Three of those active cases were in one assisted living facility in Angleton, Country Village Care. In nursing homes, seven of those cases were in Woodlake Nursing & Rehabilitation in Clute, four in Laurel Court in Angleton, 43 in The Colonnades in Pearland and 26 in The Medical Resort At Pearland, according to the data.
Long-term care facilities are required to self-report to the Texas Health and Human Services as soon as COVID-19 is confirmed in a resident, Press Officer Kelli Weldon said.
“Because facilities self-report this data to us, data entry errors can occur,” Weldon said. “So, there are two weeks to allow time for our staff to review, research any issues and correct any clerical or reporting errors.”
The county also reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, five of which were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, Trower said in the statement Saturday.
“There are no deaths, and no Brazoria County jail cases reported today,” she said.
This makes the 15th day in a row Brazoria County has reported fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases a day, since 103 cases were reported Sept. 25.
Of Thursday’s cases, 14 came from Pearland, four from Angleton and Alvin, two from Lake Jackson and one each from Clute, Manvel and Sweeny.
Most age groups were affected, with the most at six cases among people in their 40s. There were five people affected in their 20s, and four people each in their 50s, 30s and adolescents. Three people in their 60s and one person over the age of 80 also contracted the virus, county data shows.
Coronavirus cases in the county have now tallied to 10,761 cases. There are 646 confirmed active cases, 9,957 people who have recovered, 14 probable cases, and 144 people who have died.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
