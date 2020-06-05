Wednesday and Thursday’s case counts could be a result of a “Memorial Day spike,” according to Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta.
“I don’t know to be honest, but it wouldn’t surprise me if there is a jump,” Sebesta said. “We might see a bump some time.”
Damon residents became the city’s first people announced to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. A man and woman in their 30s were announced to have the virus, along with eight other Brazoria County residents.
The Damon duo likely came from the same household due to the woman recorded as probable, according to county data.
Pearland again had the most residents infected with three new cases.
Pearland added men in their 40s and older than 80 years old and a woman in her 50s to the city’s case count.
Pearland continues to watch the situation closely and provide the resources necessary to combat the virus, city Communications Director Josh Lee said
The Pearland cases included the 59th Windsong Care Center resident to be infected with COVID-19, Sebesta said.
An Angleton man in his 30s, an Angleton woman in her 20s, an Alvin man in his 20s and an Alvin woman in her 30s also tested positive, according to the county data.
Sebesta believes, at this point, if people contract the virus, it’s from community spread, he said.
“I would consider everything community spread situations,” Sebesta said. “People aren’t traveling right now.”
Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported no positives results from local prisons, Sebesta said.
TDCJ has a lack of communication with the county, Sebesta said.
“We don’t receive anything from them,” Sebesta said. “We receive all information for the Texas Department of Human Health Services when there is a positive.”
The county also had nine recoveries Thursday.
The county has reported 967 cases of COVID-19 with 419 active, 528 recovered and seven probables. Twelve people with the disease have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
