The death of Alvin man in his 70s was announced Wednesday, along with 68 newly reported COVID-19 cases within Brazoria County.
“It’s unfortunate we have another death,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “I hate to see that.”
Nearly two-thirds of the people reported with Wednesday’s new cases reside in Pearland, according to the data.
The city had 43 cases, the data shows, and nine of them are in men in their 30s.
Alvin reported seven residents to test positive — two women in their 40s, three men in their 30s and women in their 40s and 30s.
Manvel added two women in their 40s and a man and woman in their 20s.
Lake Jackson had two men in their 20s, two women in their 30s and a man in his 30s.
Other residents infected included a Jones Creek woman in her 30s, three Clute women, one each in their 30s, 50s and 20s, a Freeport man in his 20s, an Iowa Colony woman in her 30s and a West Columbia in her 60s.
The county reported “a solid” 44 recoveries, which is a new daily record, Sebesta said.
None of Wednesday’s positives were probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, often by living in the same household.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
