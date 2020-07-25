Despite a downward trend in daily new COVID case numbers, the continuous reports of deaths and numbers of cases are discouraging, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Case averages decreased from 138.6 cases last week to 121 average this week.
“It is encouraging that the numbers are down, but we are still seeing a significant number of cases,” Sebesta said. “I’m hoping people are wearing masks and social distancing.”
Friday was the fourth consecutive day the county reported a COVID-19-related death, Sebesta said.
The Alvin man in his 60s was the fourth death this week and 16th this month. The county had 17 people die between mid-March and the end of June, according to county data.
Of Friday’s 140 reported cases, the county’s most populated and most affected city, Pearland, had the most reported cases, with 34 residents announced to test positive.
Residents included eight men and two women in their 20s, five women and five men in their 50s, four men and two women in their 20s and 30s, four adolescent boys, a boy younger than 10 and a woman in her 40s.
Alvin followed with 20 reported cases — five women in their 30s, four women in their 20s, two men in their 60s, two women and a man in their 50s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 70s, a teenage boy and girl and a boy younger than 10.
In Angleton, Cypress Woods Care Center reported the facility’s first outbreak in one resident and five employees, Sebesta said.
“It is one of those things where the nursing homes do aggressive testing and there is always a potential for the nursing home facility,” Sebesta said.
Among 18 newly reported cases, Angleton had positive results in three men in their 50s, two women in their 60s, 30s, 20s and 40s, two teenage girls, a boy younger than 10 and men in their 30s, 40s, 20 and older than 80.
Cypress Woods administration did not respond to a request for comment Friday evening.
Two women in their 30s, a man and woman in their 20s and 60s, two men in their 50s and women in their 70s and 40s from Lake Jackson were also reported positive.
Freeport residents announced to test positive included two men and women in their 30s, two teenage girls and a boy, a girl younger than 10 and a woman in her 20s.
Brazoria had its worst day in a week, recording eight cases of COVID-19 — two men in their 40s, men in their 50s, 60s and 70s and women in their 20s, 30s and 60s.
Manvel also had men and women in their 60s, 20s and 40s and two women in their 30s test positive.
Iowa Colony reported two women and a man in their 30s, a man and woman in their 20s, a teenage girl and a man in his 60s who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Clute also had seven residents who received positive results for the virus — two men in their 60s and 50s each, an adolescent girl, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s.
Other residents included Richwood women in their 50s and 60s, a Richwood man in his 20s, a Sweeny teenage girl, Sweeny women in their 40s and 20s, Liverpool women in their 40s and 50s, a Liverpool man in his 60s, West Columbia man in his 70s, a West Columbia woman in her 30s, a Jones Creek man in his 60s, a Jones Creek woman in her 50s, a Bonney man in his 70s, an Oyster Creek woman in her 20s and Hillcrest Village woman in her 30s.
Brazoria County also more than 100 residents recover from COVID-19 for the second time in three days with 117 people considered recovered, Sebesta said.
None of Friday’s reported cases were Texas Department of Criminal Justice related nor probable positives.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Brazoria County has reported 4,649 cases of the novel coronavirus. Of those, 2,605 are active, 2,008 are recovered, 20 cases are probable and 33 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
