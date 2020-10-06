LAKE JACKSON — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality test results are looking promising for the city to rescind its boil water notice this week, officials said.
TCEQ did a round of testing for chlorine residual Sunday, the first following the Sept. 26 tests that showed chlorine residuals were too low in 14 of 54 samples taken throughout the city, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
“Our residual results were good,” he said of the Sunday testing. “We passed every one.”
All the samples showed chlorine levels higher than 1.0 parts per million, Mundo said. The residuals threshold of free chlorine, which the city is currently using to treat the water, to get off the boil water notice is 0.2 parts per million.
Of the samples TCEQ took Sept. 26, 14 were below the required chloramine threshold of 0.5 parts per million, with one as low as 0.16.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires the city to bring its free chlorine levels to 1.0 parts per million, which will then start a 60-day timeline in which the city has to maintain the 1.0 level to ensure its system is clear of any potential Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba that killed 6-year-old Josiah McIntyre, a Lake Jackson boy who likely acquired the amoeba at the Civic Center splash pad or a hose at his house.
The chlorinated water is safe to bathe, wash dishes and do laundry, and will be safe to drink once the boil water notice is rescinded, city staff says.
TCEQ was doing more testing Monday and the city is collecting Bac-T samples, Mundo said. Those results should come in today, he said.
If all the results are good, the city will ask TCEQ to rescind the boil-water notice, he said.
“We’re hopeful in the next couple of days, if everything holds true, that most likely we’re going to be able to announce the rescission of the boil water advisory,” Mundo said. “That’s a decision that we do not make. That’s a decision made by TCEQ.”
Meanwhile, the city’s point of distribution for free water reopened Monday morning after the military sent in a decontamination team and a new platoon of soldiers, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
The site closed Sunday afternoon after a soldier tested positive for COVID-19, Mundo said. The city has 55 employees who were wearing masks and trying to stay distanced, but could have been exposed and will be tested, he said.
The site will give residents one case of water per vehicle, per day at the Recreation Center, 91 Lake Road, until the boil water notice is over. It is operational from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
The city is also hosting free drive-thru COVID testing at the Recreation Center. That will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Mundo said. No pre-screening is required.
The testing is open for anyone who might be worried about COVID exposure because they got water from the point of distribution, Mundo said. They believe the public is safe considering the personal protective equipment and procedures, he said, but are being cautious around employees who were potentially exposed.
