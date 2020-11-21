It’s a tiny spot in a business park on Oyster Creek Drive in Lake Jackson. I never would have seen it had they not advertised in our Readers’ Choice campaign.
I tucked the fact of its existence into a cubbyhole in my brain then, fully intending to use their services sooner rather than later. That was this summer, and 2020 being what it is, I hadn’t made it inside Glow Devotion Studio until this week.
They signed on to another Facts advertising campaign again, this time Shop Local, Shop Strong, and my memory center revived. I knew I had to check it out.
I showed up to buy a gift card for our photo gallery, which rewards shoppers for shopping in local businesses by giving away gift cards to — you guessed it — other local businesses. I was determined to make a teeth-whitening appointment for myself, as well.
What I didn’t know was how adorable the inside of this business could be. Owner Angela Charles-Cisneros told me she had reimagined the dated interior of the space and asked local artist Lola Stardust to paint one wall. The result is a dusty rose pink and gold haven, with white lights and greenery and a dusty rose couch you could sink into.
The “selfie wall” has “glow” painted over and over again in a pattern.
The owner is a lovely local entrepreneur, the environment serene, and my appointment for dental-grade teeth-whitening is Tuesday.
Speaking of selfie walls (yes, that’s a thing), another new small business find has a really nice one, as well. For this one, I just had to walk across the street from The Facts offices on Main Street in Clute.
“This is the life,” it reads, on a greenery wall at Main Street Nutrition, a smoothie and juice bar that features Herbalife shakes and pick-me-up teas. Owner Delores Leal has workout sessions and just great life vibes coming out of that place. It’s definitely worth checking out.
For evidence of the small-town, everybody is connected nature of Brazoria County, Delores happens to be the sister of my long-time hair stylist and friend Jessica Palm, over at Urban Eve. Urban Eve is another Shop Local Shop Strong business. I can’t say it’s a new find for me, because I’ve been a fan of Jennifer and Jason Culverhouse’s business for years, but it is a local favorite where I always can find an outfit or a gift quickly.
One day recently I walked in there needing a pair of jeans to wear that same day, and their folks had four options for me to try on in five minutes or less. It’s one of my local treasures and the kind of business I love most — one that gives back to the community.
The absolute best thing about our Shop Local, Shop Strong campaign is the people I have met in businesses I had never visited before. The second is having the opportunity to sing the praises of these local gems that deserve our support.
One update on the last business I mentioned in this space — reporter Nick Irene has tried the churros from my new favorite food truck drive-through, Tatis Pollos y Churros in West Columbia. I fell in love with the chicken and homemade corn tortillas. Nick verifies the churros are awesome, as well. Of course they are.
I’ll keep sharing some of my new favorite finds throughout this gift-giving season. Spread the love by helping these local business thrive in what has been an all-around tough year. Then brag about it.
Go to thefacts.com and upload a photo with your purchase at a participating Shop Local, Shop Strong business for a chance to win a $25 gift card to another local business or even the $500 grand prize, courtesy of Freeport LNG. Watch for the winners to be published on our Facts Facebook page and in the paper. We have drawn winners for 20 so far, and we have about 80 more to go.
